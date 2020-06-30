Joann Frances Doane



Liberty Township - Joann Frances Doane- known to everyone as "Granny" was born 9-8-1946 and passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's and COPD 6-25-2020. Daughter of the late Walter Lee Doane and Sadielou Frances Doane. Preceded by her ex-husband Bobby Gentry Sr. Survived by her sister and best friend Mary Flint, brothers Penny Doane and Allen Doane, step sister Sherry Sibley. Preceded by siblings Gary Doane and Shirley Dineen. Is survived by her five children, Denise Donisi (Bill) Linda Williams, Kim Gentry, Bobby Gentry Jr., Tammy Lingo (Terry). Survived by 14 grand kids and 26 great grand kids.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store