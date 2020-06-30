Joann Frances Doane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Frances Doane

Liberty Township - Joann Frances Doane- known to everyone as "Granny" was born 9-8-1946 and passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's and COPD 6-25-2020. Daughter of the late Walter Lee Doane and Sadielou Frances Doane. Preceded by her ex-husband Bobby Gentry Sr. Survived by her sister and best friend Mary Flint, brothers Penny Doane and Allen Doane, step sister Sherry Sibley. Preceded by siblings Gary Doane and Shirley Dineen. Is survived by her five children, Denise Donisi (Bill) Linda Williams, Kim Gentry, Bobby Gentry Jr., Tammy Lingo (Terry). Survived by 14 grand kids and 26 great grand kids.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Cremation Services
129 N Riverside Ave
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 575-7332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved