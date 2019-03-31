Services
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
513-398-9100
Joann Lickdyke
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
Mason, OH - 80, (nee Huelsman), passed away peacefully March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob A. Lickdyke; devoted mother of Dave (Elizabeth) Lickdyke and Stephen (Tracy) Lickdyke; dear sister of Jerry Huelsman, Bob Huelsman, Janie Breitung and Diane Polce; loving grandmother of Jessica and Chloe Lickdyke; aunt and cousin to many. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Donations to or . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
