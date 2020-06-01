Joann Marie Kleier
Southgate - Joann Marie Kleier, 67, of Southgate passed away Saturday evening. Having just retired from the Housekeeping Department in September of 2019 from Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, she attended the St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Milford, OH and enjoyed ceramics and swimming. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Rose Warman Kleier. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Richard, III) Cook of Independence; her twin brother, Joseph (Connie) Kleier of Villa Hills; a granddaughter, Grace Rose Cook and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday, June 5th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions Social Distancing is suggested, masks are recommended and number of guests will be limited to 75 at any one time. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions are suggested to your choice of: Kenton Co. SPCA, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Susan G. Komen of Greater Cincinnati, 6120 South Gilmore Road, Suite 206, Cincinnati, OH 45014. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.