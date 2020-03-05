Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
330 W Vine St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
330 W Vine St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Mitsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Mitsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Mitsch Obituary
JoAnn Mitsch

Reading - JoAnn Mitsch (nee Runck) beloved wife of John Mitsch of 58 years. Devoted mother of John, Robert, and James Mitsch. Cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 9. Dear sister of the late Howard "Bud" Runck and Richard Runck. Loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Died Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Age 77. Visitation Tuesday, March 10th from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM, both at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 330 W Vine St. (45215). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Sts. Peter & Paul Academy. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -