JoAnn Oswald
Cincinnati - JoAnn Oswald nee Bauer- loving daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Bauer; devoted mother of Kimberly Oswald and Jennifer (Rex) Haverland; cherished grandmother of Grace Oswald, Jacob Diehl, Olivia Diehl, and Alexis Haverland; dear sister of the late Jack (Marge) Bauer and Dick Bauer; beloved sister-in-law of Barb Bauer; and teacher of many loving students. Passed away November 8, 2019, at the age of 84. JoAnn was a beloved teacher at Mt. Healthy North Junior High School where she helped form the minds of a generation. She was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Redskins. A Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 6081 Ross Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 or to the , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. To send condolences visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019