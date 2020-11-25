1/1
Joann Rottinghaus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Rottinghaus

Cincinnati - ROTTINGHAUS, Joann E. (nee Esselman). Beloved wife of Howard Rottinghaus for 67 years. Loving mother of John Rottinghaus and Jane (Scott) Crosby. Cherished grandmother of Laura, Brian, Tommy and Katie. Dear sister of, Claire Esselman, Jack (the late Melanie) Esselman and the late Hubert Esselman. Sister in law of Loretta Esselman. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Monday from 10AM until 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Vivian Church 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, Monday at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, St, Joseph's Home or to St. Anthony's Friary. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Vivian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved