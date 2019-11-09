|
JoAnn Toler
Cincinnati - JoAnn Toler (nee McNeely) beloved wife of Lawrence D. Toler. Loving mother of Teresa (Dan) Viox, Jennifer (Brian) Nabel and the late Elaine Mahaffey. Mother-in-law of Bob Mahaffey. JoAnn was the grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 15 and the sister of 10 siblings. She passed away November 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation will take place at West Chester Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. In place of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Mount Vernon Nazarene University, 800 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 Attention: Microbiology Lab Construction. For full obituary see www.hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019