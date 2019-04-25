Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
Liberty Twp. - WESSELS, JoAnn (Jody) (nee Tabar). Beloved wife of Dale Wessels for 60 years. Loving mother of Betsy (Tim) Preston and Keith Wessels. Cherished grandmother of Dana (Lindsay Nametz) Hott, Cassie Preston, Jake (Rachael Wayman) Preston and the late Zak Preston. Great-grandmother of Lilly Brown, Owen Hott-Nametz, Madi Peecher, Drew Hott-Nametz and Cora Barthelmas. Dear sister of Jerry Tabar, the late Tom (Mary) Tabar and Rick (Karen) Carter. Passed away April 22, 2019. Age 81. Visitation will take place at Hodapp Funeral Home 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd. Liberty Twp., Saturday from 10AM until Funeral Service at 11AM. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
