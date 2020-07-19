JoAnna Heiert

1/1
Mentor - JoAnna Carol Heiert (nee. Baker), 63, of Mentor, passed away on Thursday, July 16th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. She worked for Kroger's for 20 years before retiring. JoAnna is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander & Mary (nee. Storms) Baker; grandson, Kyle Heiert; brothers, Hascol & Oscar Baker and sister, Clara Baker. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Robert; sons, Aaron (Leesa) Heiert & Brian (Amanda) Heiert; granddaughter, Rebecca Heiert; great granddaughter, Kylee Heiert; brothers, James & Larry Baker; sisters, Ima Jean Mullins, Christine Philpot & Wilma Sisson; several nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews. The Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 21st. Visitation will be from 10-11:45 a.m at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Philip Church, Melbourne. JoAnna will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery, Mentor. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
