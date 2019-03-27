|
|
Joanna Lounsbury
Cincinnati - The eldest daughter of the late Rosemary (Walsh) and Joseph Thomas Lounsbury and sister of the late James A. Lounsbury, formerly of Peekskill, N.Y. Survivors include sister Maria (Dennis) Burrett of Peekskill, N.Y., sister Elena (the late John "Brud") Robb of Beacon, N.Y., several nieces, nephews and several great nieces/nephews, and many beloved friends.
A graduate of Ladycliff Academy and Mt. St. Joseph Hospital School of Practical Nursing, Yonkers, N.Y. She entered religious life as a Dominical Sister of the Sick Poor and served in their homes in Westchester County, Bronx and Manhattan. In 1963 she was missioned to Springfield Ohio and in 1965 she ministered throughout the Cincinnati area until the late 1960s when the Community focused their ministry in "Over-The-Rhine" and "West End". Joanna made her home in Cincinnati since her 1971 departure from religious life, serving in the 12th Street Clinic and since 1976 in the Allergy Department of Group Health Associates until her retirement in 2006. Her journey led her from a short time with Community of Hope and New Jerusalem Community to St. Bernard's Parish, Spring Grove Village, where she has shared life and ministry since 1976. A long-time member of the Liturgy Committee, she co-initiated and facilitated the annual Seder meal, has served on Parish Council, Spiritual Director of Christ Renews His Parish, continued service as lector, extraordinary minister, and prayer minister. Other volunteer services include transportation of families to imprisoned loved ones and Vitas Hospice and Franciscan Haircuts from the Heart.
Visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Bernard Church, Winton Place, 740 Circle Avenue, 45232 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dominican Sisters of Hope, C/O Sr. Kathleen Hebbeler, 1465 Knowlton St, Apt 401, Cincinnati, OH 45223 or Working in Neighborhoods, 1814 Dreman Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223 or Vitas Healthcare Corp. of Ohio, 11500 Northlake Dr., Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019