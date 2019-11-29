Services
Erlanger - Joanna Lee White, 63, of Erlanger, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was cook at Salvadores Pizzeria in Erlanger. Joanna was a cancer survivor, a loving single mother, helped raise seven siblings, never met a stranger and was everyone's friend. Most of all, she was a proud Nana of her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Chalena White of Erlanger; son, James Eversole of Erlanger; siblings, John White of Germantown, Roger White of Arkansas, Paula Good of Hebron, Patricia Richardson of Erlanger, Hiram McCauley of Dry Ridge and Willie McCauley of Independence. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Paul White and parents, Willie and Shelva McCauley. Visitation is on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the hour of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment is on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Joanna L. White Memorial Fund made payable to Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019
