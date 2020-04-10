Resources
Joanne A. Sullebarger


1930 - 2020
Cincinnati - Joanne A. Sullebarger, a New Jersey native, passed away March 25, 2020 in Cincinnati. Born in Newark in 1930, she received a B.A. from Douglass College after also attending Mount Holyoke College and Barnard. She married Franklyn Jackson Sullebarger in 1951 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2016. Mother of three, Joanne applied her artistic talents to fashion modeling, interior design and gardening. Joanne is survived by her children—Beth (David Edmundson) of Cincinnati, Dr. J. Thompson (Sutha Kulagnanam) of Tampa, and Robert (Elizabeth Canevari) of Harvard, MA, and 4 grandchildren—Jeffrey, Melissa, William and Jane. She was predeceased by her husband. A celebration of her life will be held in NJ. Gifts may be made to the Taft Museum of Art or . Condolences at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
