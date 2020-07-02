1/1
Joanne Deters Byrne
Ft. Wright - Joanne Deters Byrne, 90 years of age passed away peacefully Tuesday at her daughters home. She was the loving wife of the late Craig Byrne. Preceded in death by her grandson SSG Daniel Tyler Lee (Suzanne). Joanne is survived by her loving daughters Mary McKenzie and Frances Lee (Daniel). Loving grandma of Jamie Lynn Hahn (Braden), Allison Donaldson (Jim), Joseph P. McKenzie (Jenny), James McKenzie (Emily), and Jeff McKenzie (Becca). Dear sister of Fr. Fred J. Deters SJ. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Catholic Prayers will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Vincent DePaul 2655 Crescent Springs Road, Covington, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
JUL
6
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
