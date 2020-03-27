|
Joanne Hall
Greenhills - Passed away peacefully with Tom, her loving husband of 55 years, by her side on March 25, 2020, at age 77. She will be greatly missed by her four children Carolyn (Robert) Hennessey, David Hall, Andy (Rafael) Hall Candotti and Steve Hall, and five grandchildren Monica, Claire, Christie, Maclean and Henry. Joanne's family would like to believe that she is now reunited (and shopping) with her identical twin sister, Joy Parillo, and at peace with her parents, Charles and Margaret Traband. She is dearly missed by her brothers Chuck (Peg) and Fred (Darlene); her nephews and nieces Tony, Mark, Mike, Bryan, Joe, Kate, Margie, Jim, Bill, Nicole and Kim and their families, and Mac's moms Kristin and Tracy Ireland. Joanne and Joy grew up on the shores of Lake Erie in Huron, Ohio, before attending Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus to become RNs. Joanne first met Tom on a blind date, and after some orthopedic hospital nursing early on, she soon married and became a busy mother of four with an active community life, serving one year as president of her kids' co-op nursery school. She later resumed her career as a school nurse at Mt. Healthy Assumption and Ursuline Academy, where she established support groups for children of divorced parents. This initiative proved to have lasting positive effects for many hurting kids and was very satisfying to Joanne, who was a natural comforter and healer. Joanne and Tom have been residents of Greenhills for the past 52 years, together building a beautiful home where people love to gather. Joanne loved flowers and wicker, and she was a wonderful cook and frequent entertainer. She enjoyed tennis, bridge club, bowling and other activities with her many neighborhood friends. As a lifelong devotee of the sun, she loved family vacations to the lakes of Michigan and the beaches of Nags Head, NC, as well as winters in Destin, FL, and summers in Port Clinton, OH, throughout retirement. Sadly, Joanne has dealt with the effects of Alzheimer's disease for many years. Any memorials to a fund fighting Alzheimer's would be appreciated. A Celebration of Joanne's Life will be held once the current health crisis has passed. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020