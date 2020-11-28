1/1
JoAnne Jones
JoAnne Jones

JoAnne Jones, age 82, died peacefully on Sunday, November 22 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was treated with compassion from her caregivers at the Alois Alzheimer Center in Green Hills, Ohio.

She was born on June 2, 1938 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Dr. D. Banks and Vivian (Groves) Wilburn. She attended Marshall University two years before moving to the University of Connecticut where she received her bachelor's degree. Later, she attained her master's degree in reading from Miami University. She later retired from teaching in 2006.

She is survived by her husband Lacy Jones after 57 years, 11 months of marriage, brother Donald, and sister Carolyn Judd (Patrick). Also survived by sons Jeffrey and Daniel (Joan) and two grandsons Daniel and David.

JoAnne was active in the Heritage Hill Elementary PTA as a volunteer, the Eunice Combs Reading Council, the International Reading Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Reading Sorority, and was a member of the Sharonville United Methodist Church for 50 years and participated in a variety of activities.

Those who desire may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or another charity of their choice.

A short graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale. Masks and social distancing are required. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
