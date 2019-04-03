|
|
JoAnne LaFata
Florence - JoAnne M. LaFata, 92, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She was a retired receptionist for Sieblers Tailors in Hamilton. JoAnne was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell. She was a lover of golf and also loved going to Bengals games, music and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester "Tony" LaFata; parents, Elmer "Bud" Wigger and Helen Wigger and brother, William "Bill" Wigger. Survivors include her brother, Tom Wigger of Crestview Hills; sister, Marilyn McCabe Quill of Florence; many nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation is on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the hour of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM all in Blessed Sacrament Church, 2415 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Entombment in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203; The Point, 104 W Pike St., Covington, KY 41011, St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019