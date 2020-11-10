1/1
Joanne M. Jung
Edgewood - Joanne M. Jung (nee Matthews) 93 years of age passed away Sunday at her daughter's home. She was the loving wife of the late Fred F. Jung Jr. Loving mother of Diane Suhr (the late Robert C.), Kelley Stephens. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Suhr - Franklin, Ryan Suhr, and Brandon Suhr. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:30 am at St. Pius X Church. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to: St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
