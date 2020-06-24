Joanne M. Mehr



Cincinnati - Joanne M. Mehr, 86, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Born on September 17, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Virginia N. Taylor. She is survived by her husband, Hans P. Mehr, now residing at TowneHouse Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana, her children, Lorrie Erland of Cincinnati, Ohio, Barry Sargent (Rumika) of Myorca, Spain, Wayne Sargent of Portland, Oregon and Eric Sargent (Elke) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, nine grandchildren, her brother, Robert H. Taylor of Daytona Beach, FL and sister, Elizabeth L. Belletire of La Verne, CA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Marie Sargent and sister, Norma Jeannine Spicker. Joanne was an LPN and served the Cincinnati community as guardian for those in need. She was recognized by ProKids, for providing a powerful voice in a child's life in its Hamilton County, Ohio CASA/GAL program. Joanne was a member of the First Lutheran Church in downtown Cincinnati. She enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband, Hans, and especially travels and time they spent together in Costa Rica. Joanne will be interred at Concordia Gardens, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, with a private memorial service.









