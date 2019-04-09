Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
3804 Eastern Ave.,
Anderson Twp. - Joanne M. Wiener (nee Pauly) age 75 of Anderson Twp., died April 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Michael A, Wiener, devoted mother of Michael (Judith) Wiener Jr., Jeffrey (Amy) Wiener, Lauren (John) Burton, and Mark (Jennifer) Wiener, loving grandmother of 10, and dear sister of Kathy Pielsticker, Gary Pauly, and the late Jeannie Hoffmann and Joseph Pauly. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen Church, 3804 Eastern Ave., on Friday, April 12 at 11 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Thursday from 5 to 8 pm. A private family interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Church. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019
