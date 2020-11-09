Sister Joanne Mary Braeunig



Cincinnati - the former Sister Mary de Ricci, sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 71 years. Daughter of the late Joseph Braeunig and Elizabeth Fitzthum. Passed away on October 31, 2020 at the age of 89. Survived by sister, Lois Volmer and numerous nieces and nephews, preceded in death by sisters Bernice Davis, Phyllis Guthrie, and Mary Romer. Sister Joanne taught and was principal of various elementary schools. She served as the director of McAuley Convent and later worked at the H.O.M.E. program. Funeral and burial took place on November 5. Memorials may be directed to Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45224.









