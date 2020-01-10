Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
6539 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Joanne Ruther (nee Holden), age 69, passed away on January 8, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a beloved wife of Walter Ruther, a loving mother of Elliott (Jessie), Brad (Melissa), Gregory (Kelly), Andy, Mark (Hillary), and loving grandmother of Josie, Will, Alex, Holden (deceased), Nolan, Ellie, Vivian, and Henderson. She was born July 7, 1950 to Joseph and Bernice (Mair Etienne) Holden, and was the youngest of eleven children, growing up in Fayetteville, Ohio. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in Brown County and completed her B.A. at Mt. St. Joseph College. She was a devout Catholic and caretaker. She worked in retail and in local news advertising sales. She supported charitable causes and at age 59 she started walking in marathons, completing 31. She lived her life with selfless generosity and filled those around her with joy. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 5pm 8pm, at T P White & Sons, 2050 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 6539 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati Ohio, 45230, on Wednesday, January 15, 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hope Emergency Program, a charity she often volunteered for and raised funds: https://hopeemergency.org/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
