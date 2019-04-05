|
Joanne Scheible
Green Township - Joanne L. Scheible (nee Benvenuti), beloved wife of the late Robert P. Scheible. Devoted mother of Michael (Evie) Scheible and Andrea (Jon) Stevens. Loving grandmother of Mitchell, Lydia, Will, Joe, Mia, and Max. Sister-in-law of Elizabeth "Betty" Dossenback. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, and many loving cousins. Joanne passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (April 8) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Road on Tuesday (April 9) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-State Chapter, 4370 Glendale Milford Road Cincinnati, OH 45242. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019