Joanne Yeager
Cincinnati - Yeager, Joanne Bacha, 76, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Friday, Feb 7, 2020 of pneumonia and complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She breathed her last while praying and resting in her son's arms at Forest Hills Care Center in Eastgate, where she received marvelous and loving care the final eighteen months of her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, Feb 13, at Guardian Angels Church, 6539 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb 12, 5pm-7pm at T.P. White Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington. Joanne was preceded in death by her mother Anna Bacha, father Joseph Bacha, husband Robert Yeager, brothers Joseph Bacha and Charles Bacha, and sister Irene Bacha. She is survived by her brother Robert Bacha, her son Matthew Yeager, daughter-in-law Chelsea Whitton, sister-in-law Cecile Yeager, eleven nieces and nephews, and their many children. Born June 23, 1943 in the tiny coal-mining town of Barnesboro, PA, she arrived in Cincinnati on a scholarship to Our Lady of Cincinnati (Edgecliff College), graduated in 1964, and later received her Masters from Xavier University. She taught biology and chemistry at several Cincinnati-area Catholic high schools throughout the 1970s; after the birth of her son, she started "The Changing Child," selling educational toys for over a decade. A tirelessly loving mother, a daily communicant for over thirty years, a committed caregiver to a disabled husband the last fifteen years of his life, sweet little Joanne will be remembered for her cheerfulness, her energy, her selflessness, her uncanny memory, her faith, and her devotion in love. Donations might be sent to Guardian Angels Church. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020