Joe Billy
1934 - 2020
Joe Billy

Joe Billy "best known as JB" Kayse, of Irvine, KY passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born August 10, 1934 in Livingston County, KY to the late Lynn Kayse and Thelma Kayse. He was a retired L&N/CSX railroad conductor, where he worked for 41 years. He was a long-term member of his local VFW post. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, taking drives, and playing cards with friends. He especially enjoyed feeding his family of squirrels in the backyard. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kayse and 1 daughter, Kim Kayse. He was grandpa to Eric (Amber and Karson) Kayse, Matt (Bryson and Mason) Workman-Kayse, Dylan Kayse, and Jessica Kayse. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends in both Northern Kentucky and Irvine. JB is preceded in death by his first wife, Kayrene, and his son, Mark.

Friends may call between 5-7 PM Thursday, May 28 at Lewis Funeral Home in Irvine, KY. Private funeral services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Alzheimer's Association in his name.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
