Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Church
6080 Camp Ernst RD
Burlington, KY
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
First Church
6080 Camp Ernst RD
Burlington, KY
Joe Crow


1939 - 2020
Joe Crow Obituary
Joe Crow

Union - Arthur Joseph "Joe" Crow, 80, of Union, KY passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. Joe was born November 15, 1939 in Covington, KY to the late John Crow and Nellie Crow (nee: Williams). Joe grew up in Northern Kentucky, and after two years of College, he joined the US Air Force. He proudly served as a member of the 6981st Radio Group in the US Air Force during the Cold War and was stationed in Alaska and Turkey. Following his service, Joe went to work for Delta Airlines for over 30 years before retiring. He held many different positions with Delta Airlines during his career. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and he will be dearly missed. He was a very generous man, and would do anything to help others. He loved history, spending time with his grandchildren, and was known as a great "storyteller", who loved to share a great story with anyone who would listen. He was a UK Super Fan, and always loved to watch and cheer for his Wildcats. He was preceded in death by his father: John Crow, his mother: Nellie Crow, his stepmother: Ruby Crow (nee: Sutton), and his wife: Wilma Crow (nee: Wilson). Joe is survived by his loving children: Barbara (Rodger) Crow Carney, Amy Jo Crow, Michael (Amy) Crow, and Diana (Eric) Tripp, his beloved grandchildren: Katey Carney, Wilson Carney, Andrew (Ciara) Ralenkotter, Matthew (Sara) Ralenkotter, Aubrey Crow, Samantha Crow, Wesley Crow, Mattie Tripp, and Jeremy Tripp, and his great-granddaughter: Ella Josephine. A visitation will be held for Joe on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10am until 1pm at First Church, 6080 Camp Ernst RD, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 1pm at the Church. Burial will be held immediately following the service at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery in Union, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Linnemann Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
