Joe Feiertag
Ft. Thomas - Feiertag, Joe, beloved husband of 32 years to Kathy (nee Lechler) Feiertag. Devoted father of Alexandra (Kyle) Taylor and Michael Feiertag. Loving son of Mary Ann "Nan-C" (nee O' Connell) and the late Jerome "Jerry" Feiertag. Dear brother of Denise (Gary) Brown, Ed (Carol) Orick and Steve Orick. Son-in-law of Joe and Glenda Lechler. Brother-in-law of Pam (George) Isfort and Mary (Tom) Reddy. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Joe enjoyed boating, hiking and especially socializing with his friends and family. Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, age 60. Memorial visitation at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., (Newport), on Wednesday (June 5) from 10:30 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. Following the Mass please join the family at Highland Country Club, 931 Alexandria Pike, (Ft. Thomas), for a Celebration of Joe's Life. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019