|
|
Joe Glenn Hamilton
Finneytown - Joe Hamilton personified everything that was best about the Greatest Generation: He was a child of the Depression, a World War II Navy veteran, a lifelong protector and provider. Most of all he loved God, family and country. He died early July 31 at 94 years old, his body worn out but his spirit intact. Joe was born on Sept. 8, 1924 in rural Humboldt, Tennessee. He served in World War II from July 15, 1943, to honorable discharge on March 10, 1946. He was 18 when he volunteered, becoming a Navy man just like his father and older brother before him. He held rank of Fire Control Third Class upon discharge. Joe was most proud of his large family of five brothers and one sister. He kept up with everyone with regular phone calls, handmade birthday and anniversary cards, and by attending the annual family fishing trip in April, which he started in 1952. Joe would end each prayer before meals with, "And all the brothers said Amen." Joe married Allee Bonner on Nov. 14, 1952. She was the love of his life, his "helpmate" and partner for 64 years. Allee died in October 2017 after a battle with Alzheimer's. Joe was her patient servant until the end. He made sure her hair was done just like she liked and got just exactly what she wanted for dinner. He didn't allow anyone to treat her with anything less than tenderness and respect. After retiring from Procter & Gamble, Joe spent much of his time tending the backyard garden at his Finneytown home. He grew tomatoes, carrots, beans, zucchini, herbs, anything that would grow. A decorative shovel reading "Local 12 Garden of the Week" was displayed in the kitchen like a Super Bowl trophy. Joe wrote about his family and his time in the Navy in a series of memoirs. He was never one for small talk, unlike Allee, who never met a stranger. But he knew the value of recording history and family stories to pass down through the generations. He wanted everyone to know just how Great his generation truly was. Joe's family is sure he is now with Allee again in blessed peace. He's likely already found a good fishing spot with some brothers he's missed. Joe was a faithful father to Glenn (Diane) and Lee Ann Hamilton, doting grandfather of Sallee Ann Ruibal (J.T. Harrison), Jennifer Hensley (Tad), Lori Pastel (Pascal), Jonathan Martinez (Priscella) and great-grandfather to Taylor and Luci Hensley. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Road, Finneytown. In lieu of flowers, Joe would suggest donating to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019