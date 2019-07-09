Services
1934 - 2019
Florence - Joe Robert Holguin, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 with his family in Florence. He was a mail carrier for the USPS and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Joe is survived by his daughters Terri (Scott) Morgan, Valerie (Chris) Pingel and Marla (Scott) McNeal, sisters Mary Little, Molly Romero and Josephine Hertzer, brothers Zefe (Prudy) Holguin and Danny (Donna) Holguin and grandchildren Shawn Fridley, Haley Cox and Emily McNeal. He was also a full-time farmer who enjoyed flying airplanes and riding his Harley. Preceding him in death were his parents Augustine and Tillie Holguin and brother Henry Holguin. Joe will be interred at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North with military honors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alliancefuneralhome.net.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 9, 2019
