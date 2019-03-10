|
Joe Williams
Cincinnati - Joe Williams, son of Charles and the late Grace Williams, brother of Gregory Williams, Susan Williams, and Sandra "Sis" Williams. Beloved husband of Marie "Toni" Williams. Survived by five children, four stepchildren, sixteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He passed away at Jewish Hospital on Tuesday March 5th, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday March 11, 2019 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, St. John the Evangelist, 7121 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at
GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019