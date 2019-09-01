Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
944 E US 22 & 3
Morrow, OH
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
The Undercroft at the church
Maineville - Joel M. Lefton of Maineville. Loving husband of 50 years to Gerri Perhay Lefton. Beloved father of Amy (Bill) Elsbernd and Meredith (Dan) Mazza. Cherished grandfather Matthew Heflinger, Grace Mazza, Charlie Mazza, Henry Mazza, and Lucy Mazza. Proud great grandfather of Drake Heflinger. Devoted brother of the late Dennis Lefton. Dear uncle of Shane Lefton and Brennan Lefton. Passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 75. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 3 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 944 E US 22 & 3, Morrow, OH 45152. Family and friends will be received following the services in The Undercroft at the church where a light reception will be held. Donations in memory of Joel may be directed to the .

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
