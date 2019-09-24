|
|
Johanna Doyle
Southgate - Johanna Doyle (nee Clark), 91, of Southgate, passed away on September 20, 2019. She was an assembler with Kenner Toys for 30+ years. Johanna was a loving mother and friend and she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by husband, John Doyle, father, Garnett Clark, mother, Blanche Clark (nee West), son, John Doyle, Brother, Garnett Clark and grandson, Aaron Doyle. Johanna is survived by her children, Theresa Doyle, Mark Doyle, Brian Doyle, Clay Doyle and Monica Meyer, daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Doyle, sister-in-law, Barbara Doyle, 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075) from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to the Children's Hospital Medical Center 3333 Burnett Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019