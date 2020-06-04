John "Jim" A. Boerger
Lawrenceburg, IN - BOERGER
John "Jim" A. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Wittkamp) Boerger and the late Arlene (nee Jung) Boerger. Devoted father of Jim (Carol) Boerger, Sharon (Dave) Freson, Charlene Boerger, Janice Scheeler and Jerry (Ellen) Boerger. Dear grandfather of Brad, Dan, Mindy, Jennifer, Niki, Josh, Jimmy, Kelli, Zach, MacKenzie, Danielle and 15 great grandchildren. Passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Resident of Lawrenceburg, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Church, 542 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. Donations may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Cure Starts Now Foundation or CancerFree KIDS. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Lawrenceburg, IN - BOERGER
John "Jim" A. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Wittkamp) Boerger and the late Arlene (nee Jung) Boerger. Devoted father of Jim (Carol) Boerger, Sharon (Dave) Freson, Charlene Boerger, Janice Scheeler and Jerry (Ellen) Boerger. Dear grandfather of Brad, Dan, Mindy, Jennifer, Niki, Josh, Jimmy, Kelli, Zach, MacKenzie, Danielle and 15 great grandchildren. Passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Resident of Lawrenceburg, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Church, 542 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. Donations may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Cure Starts Now Foundation or CancerFree KIDS. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.