Cissell, John A. beloved husband of Amy K. (nee Edwards). Devoted father of Will, Meghan and Audrey Cissell. Cherished son of the late John R. and Joyce A. (nee Landwehr) Cissell. Son-in-law of Doug Edwards and Terri Edwards. Loving brother of Jane (David) Bodie, Jeffrey (Brooke) and Jennifer Cissell. Uncle of Charlotte, Madeline, the late Hannah, Davis, Quinn, Abby, Cole and Emmy. Brother-in-law of Marc (Stephanie) and Matthew Edwards. Loyal companion of Lila, his golden retriever. Age 48. Visitation will be on Friday June 19, 2020 from 5PM to 8 PM at T. P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Scholarship Fund for the Cissell Children at any 5/3 Bank location in memory of John.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
