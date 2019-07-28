|
John A. Crittenden
Cincinnati - John A. Crittenden died peacefully at his Cincinnati apartment on July 23rd. He leaves behind two children and seven grandchildren who remember him as one of the kindest, most loving, and ethical of men. John was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 7th, 1927, and was raised mostly in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1945, and after serving in the navy, obtained a BA at Wesleyan University. Following his graduation, he was a Fulbright Scholar to Allahabad University in India. Upon his return to the United States, while working for the State Department in Washington, D.C he met Susan Hofheimer. They married six months later, in 1953, and remained inseparable until her death in 2016. After their marriage, the young couple moved to Chapel Hill, N.C, where John earned a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of North Carolina. He began his academic career with an instructorship at Wesleyan University, and a Ford Foundation fellowship in Public Policy and the Law at the University of Chicago Law School. John held teaching positions at the University of Southern California and the State University of New York at Buffalo before settling in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he spent the remainder of his career as a professor of Political Science at Indiana State University. During his tenure at ISU, John authored a number of articles and one book: "Parties and Elections in the United States." He was also active in politics, serving as chair of the Vigo County Citizens for Humphrey in 1968, and as a Democratic precinct committeeman for many years. Following his retirement, he and Susan moved to Cincinnati to be near their daughter, Drake, a violinist in the Cincinnati Symphony.
In his later years, John enjoyed gardening (taking a special interest in roses) and volunteered at an elementary school, where he tutored children and started a chess club. He took advantage of OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) offerings, signing up for classes in everything from opera to play reading and short stories. He was a lifelong lover of music who played piano regularly in his younger years. A man of many interests, John loved cats, bourbon and his children right up to the end. He is survived by his son Alan, daughter Drake, and grandchildren Danny, Sarah and Emily Ash, and John, Kathryn, Elizabeth, and Victoria Crittenden. John chose to donate his body to the University of Cincinnati Medical College. Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Symphony.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019