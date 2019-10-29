Services
John A. Ludwig Obituary
John A. Ludwig

Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of 45 years to Elizabeth Ludwig (nee Hadler), loving father of Nicholas (Heidi) Ludwig, dear grandfather of Aubrey and Ava, brother of Ralph (Kathleen) Ludwig and Carol (Thomas) Neiheisel, uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was a member of Cheviot Fire Association, St. Dominic Men's Society, Elder Alumni, Knights of Columbus, Sons of the American Revolution, St. Vincent De Paul Society. He retired from Fernald Environmental and worked at International Harvester Co-op, Cincinnati Waterworks and passionate and dedicated employee at Bayley Retirement Village. Passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Age 70. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 4-7 PM. Funeral mass will be on Monday November 4th at St. Dominic Church at 10AM. Memorials may be made to Elder High School or Bayley. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
