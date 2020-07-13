John A. "Jack" RitterJohn A. "Jack" Ritter husband of the late Janet M Ritter (nee Ironmonger) who found his million dollar baby in a 5 and 10 cent store, married for 67 years, devoted to increasing the population with 10 children: John (Melanie), Jeff (Diane), Steve (Sherry), Jennifer Imholt (Eugene, decd), Julianne (Thomas), Jill Shaner (James, decd), Robert (Shelia), Jacquelyn Ross (Kevin), Marie Apgar (John), Janice McGinnis (Brian), 24 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Jack's loving devotion to Janet presented one last gift by joining her in heaven on her birthday July 12, 2020. Age 91 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington, on Thur. July 16, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials may be sent to Right To Life. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.