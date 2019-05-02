|
|
John Albert Crowley
Alexandria - John Albert Crowley, age 93, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. John was a true American, Kentuckian and lived the greatest generation. He was born to William and Viola Crowley in 1925 in Butler, KY. He went to grade school and graduated from Butler High School in 1943 then attended the University of Kentucky for one semester. In 1944 he was drafted into the army. In the fall of 1944, he was deployed to Europe and was in WWII. After the surrender of Germany, his next deployment was to the Philippines. After the surrender of Japan in 1945, he was released from the army and came home to marry his love, Thelma on July 9, 1946. They both lived and died in Kentucky and never once wanted to live in another state. Their marriage lasted for 55 years until Thelma past way in May of 2002. They had two children John "Jack" Louis and Kathleen "Kathy" Elizabeth; four grandchildren Jenni Crowley-Albu, Michelle Crowley, Ian Farrow and Keith Farrow; two great grandchildren Logan Albu and Bryce Farrow. He was active in the Knights of Columbus council 5220 Father Dejaco. He was a past Grand Knight and was a 4th Degree Knight. He belonged to St Mary of the Assumption Parish for 64 years. In 2012 John accompanied by his son, Jack, took the Freedom Flight out of CVG and visited Washington D.C. They were able to see the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam Memorials. This was the first time and last time he flew, since the War. It was truly a day to remember for him and all service members. He was a retired Teamster truck driver for Kahn's Meats for over 30 years. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, James, Richard, Eugene; sister Mary Katherine. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 9am to 10:45am with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11am at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 8246 E. Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 2, 2019