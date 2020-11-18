John Albert Cummins
Edgewood - John Albert Cummins, 80, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY, surrounded by his family. He founded Tri-County Salvage Pool and he was an honorary Kentucky Colonel. John loved working on classic cars, especially Chevrolets. He enjoyed racing in the modified and dirt track races, riding his Road King Classic Harley with his wife, Sue, and traveling in his RV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rob and Bess Cummins; his son, John Alvin Cummins; his siblings, Robert Cummins, Alvin Cummins, Marvin Cummins, and Juanita Poage; and his step-father, Edwin Quinn.
John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Sue Cummins (nee Appelman); his children, Joe (Mandy) Cummins, Cristy (Ken) Anderson, and Cheri (Ted) Beiting; and his daughter-in-law, Jeannie Cummins.
He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ashley Cummins, Abbey Cummins, Taylor (Tyler) Fuller, Drew Cummins, Austin Beiting, and Brittany Beiting; and his great-grandchildren, Lucas Willoughby and Caroline and Mila Fuller
Funeral services for John will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A celebration of life for John will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions to: Ken Anderson Alliance 11260 Chester Rd. Suite 280 Cincinnati, OH 45246, Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY, and The Alzheimer's Association
of Cincinnati 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
.