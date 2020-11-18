1/1
John Albert Cummins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Albert Cummins

Edgewood - John Albert Cummins, 80, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY, surrounded by his family. He founded Tri-County Salvage Pool and he was an honorary Kentucky Colonel. John loved working on classic cars, especially Chevrolets. He enjoyed racing in the modified and dirt track races, riding his Road King Classic Harley with his wife, Sue, and traveling in his RV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rob and Bess Cummins; his son, John Alvin Cummins; his siblings, Robert Cummins, Alvin Cummins, Marvin Cummins, and Juanita Poage; and his step-father, Edwin Quinn.

John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Sue Cummins (nee Appelman); his children, Joe (Mandy) Cummins, Cristy (Ken) Anderson, and Cheri (Ted) Beiting; and his daughter-in-law, Jeannie Cummins.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ashley Cummins, Abbey Cummins, Taylor (Tyler) Fuller, Drew Cummins, Austin Beiting, and Brittany Beiting; and his great-grandchildren, Lucas Willoughby and Caroline and Mila Fuller

Funeral services for John will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A celebration of life for John will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions to: Ken Anderson Alliance 11260 Chester Rd. Suite 280 Cincinnati, OH 45246, Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY, and The Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved