|
|
John Andrew Herrmann, Jr.
Monfort Heights - Age 98 passed away April 13, 2019. He was a WWII Army Air Corps P-47 pilot and co-owner of the architect Firm Camargo & Assoc. Beloved husband of the late Irma (Raber) Herrmann; dear father of Arlice (Thomas) Bell, Connie (Russell) Glover and his late infant son, Joseph; grandfather of Kimberly (Erik) Williams, Thomas Bell Jr., Alyssa (Tim) Booghier, Kristen Bell, Nathan (Lisa) Glover, Jason (Stephanie) Glover, and Nicara Wilson; great grandfather of Bella, Tristan, and Jasper Williams, Kaylee, Gavyn, and Liam Bell, Kyela and Jonathan Booghier, Brody Wilson, Luna Glover, and Alyssa Toney; and brother of Mildred (Bill) Muehlenhard. Visitation at Friendship Baptist Church from 5-7 pm with the service at 7 pm, 8580 Cheviot Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251 on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Graveside service with military honors on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10 am in Spring Grove Cemetery. Please gather at the front entrance prior to 10 am. Memorials may be made to the Douglas WWII Air Museum or to Friendship Baptist Church. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019