Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Herrmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Andrew Herrmann Jr.


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Andrew Herrmann Jr. Obituary
John Andrew Herrmann, Jr.

Monfort Heights - Age 98 passed away April 13, 2019. He was a WWII Army Air Corps P-47 pilot and co-owner of the architect Firm Camargo & Assoc. Beloved husband of the late Irma (Raber) Herrmann; dear father of Arlice (Thomas) Bell, Connie (Russell) Glover and his late infant son, Joseph; grandfather of Kimberly (Erik) Williams, Thomas Bell Jr., Alyssa (Tim) Booghier, Kristen Bell, Nathan (Lisa) Glover, Jason (Stephanie) Glover, and Nicara Wilson; great grandfather of Bella, Tristan, and Jasper Williams, Kaylee, Gavyn, and Liam Bell, Kyela and Jonathan Booghier, Brody Wilson, Luna Glover, and Alyssa Toney; and brother of Mildred (Bill) Muehlenhard. Visitation at Friendship Baptist Church from 5-7 pm with the service at 7 pm, 8580 Cheviot Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251 on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Graveside service with military honors on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10 am in Spring Grove Cemetery. Please gather at the front entrance prior to 10 am. Memorials may be made to the Douglas WWII Air Museum or to Friendship Baptist Church. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now