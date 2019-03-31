|
John Antonczak
Loveland - Antonczak, John A. Beloved wife of Sharon Antonczak. Devoted father to son, Gregg (Lynn) Antonczak, Daughter Dana Antonczak, and son Ashley (Mandy) Antonczak. John passed away on March 27, 2019 at the age of 76. John was an aeronautical engineer with General Electric Aircraft for over 40 years, including spending 9 years working and living in Italy before returning to the states. He was well known in the Cincinnati community as a country-western dance instructor for over 30 years. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to in his name.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019