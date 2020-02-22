Resources
John B. Lally Obituary
Cincinnati - Beloved son of the late Edward and Kathleen Lally. Dear brother of Pattie, Tim, Dennis, Judy, Mike (Lee) and Rob Lally. Devoted Uncle of Kaitlyn, Becca, McKenzie, Ashtyn and Addison Lally. Also survived by many loving Aunts, Cousins and Friends. Died Feb. 21, 2020 Age 46. Visitation Tuesday from 9am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave., Covedale. Burial to follow at St. Joes. New Cemetery. Donations may be made to UCMC Transplant Unit, 234 Goodman St., Cinti., OH 45219-2316

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
