John Skelly
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Northwest Community Church
8735 Cheviot Rd.
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Northwest Community Church
8735 Cheviot Rd.
John B. Skelly


1935 - 2019
John B. Skelly Obituary
John B. Skelly

Cincinnati - John B., beloved husband of Marilyn Skelly of 62 years. Loving father of Eric and Doug Skelly. Died Sunday, October 13th, 2019. Age 84. Memorial Gathering Wed. Oct. 23rd from 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 5PM, both at Northwest Community Church, 8735 Cheviot Rd. (45251). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to , Northwest Community Church, or Rocky Mountain National Park. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
