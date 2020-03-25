|
|
John Baker Sr.
Falmouth - (87) passed away Tues. Born November 5, 1932, son of the late Robert and Polly Ann McIntosch Baker. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and worked for Chesapeake & Ohio Railway(C & O Railroad). In addition to his parents John is preceded in death by two brothers Kelly and Willie Baker. Survivors include his wife Eileen Kichta Baker, son John Baker Jr., daughters Janet Bowman, Cindy Baker, Monica Mansu, Debbie Banover, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Private funeral service will be held for the immediate family under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020