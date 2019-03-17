|
Dr. John Bardo
Wichita - 70, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was a Professor and later President at Wichita State University. John grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, was a 1966 graduate of Oak Hills High School and a 1970 graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He enjoyed stained glass, photography, and recently the cutting of gemstones. John is survived by his loving wife Deborah Bardo, who he was married to for almost 44 years; son Christopher (Gretchen) Bardo; brother Richard (Patty) Bardo; nephews Tony (Scarlett) and Mike (Candy) Bardo; numerous cousins; father-in-law Wayne Davis; sisters-in-law Cindy Shigley, Valerie Davis and Kathy Garofalo; brother-in-law Mark Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the WSU Foundation in his name. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3pm-7pm, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street N Wichita, KS 67206. Funeral services will be private. Dr. Bardo's final resting place will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Garden of Cross. MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019