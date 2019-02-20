|
|
John Beck
Fort Thomas - John M. Beck, 58 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on February 17, 2019. John was born February 5, 1961 in Ft. Thomas, KY to Tom Beck and Mary Henderson Beck. Graduate of Newport Catholic High School and Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in marketing. John was a Sales Manager with Club Chef. He loved the outdoors, especially hiking and gardening. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary (nee Henderson) Beck.John is survived by his Wife, Lynn (nee Thompson) Beck, Son, Eric (Shannon), grandson Emmett, and Son, Brian (Brittany Comstock), Daughter, Caitlin (Mike Lipscomb), Father, Tom and Step-Mother Ruth Beck, Brothers, Jim (Nancy), Bob (Barb), Tim (Anita) and Steve (Suzanne) Beck, Sister, Marianne (Mark) Overberg, Mother & Father in-law, Carol and Ray Thompson, Brother/Sister in-laws, Rick (Kay), Mike (Beth), and Scott (Bill). Also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky from 10:00 am to 12:15 pm. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at St Catherine of Siena Church, with, Rev. Stef Bankemper and Rev. Robert Henderson concelebrants. Following mass a Celebration of Life Reception will be held in the undercroft of the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman St., Cincinnati, OH 45219 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019