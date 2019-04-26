|
|
John Braukman Jr.
Palm Harbor, FL - John W. Braukman Jr. 85 of Palm Harbor, FL, died April 24, 2019. Born April 1, 1924 in Cincinnati OH. John was a graduate of Bellevue High School and joined the Navy in 1953. He was a co-pilot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bennington. Following the Navy, he had a short tenure as a Television Repair Technician before joining G. E. Aircraft Engines in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was then transferred to G.E. Neutron Devices in Pinellas Park, FL. He was promoted to manage G.E. Service Shop in Cincinnati, OH and had progressively more responsible positions in the Service Shop businesses. He retired after 37 years with G.E. as and Executive Manager for the G.E. Central Region Service Shops. He was preceded in death by his son, Philip Braukman. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, 66 years; brother David, two sons, Jay(Nicky) and Jim(Megan) Braukman; and his daughter, Dawn(Steve) Sheard. He had eight grandchildren, John W. Braukman, IV, Michell Fox, Lauren Braukman, Leah Doran, Chelsea Braukman,Trevor Braukman, Garret Braukman and Matteo Zancanella. He had six great-grandchildren, John, Jamie, Matthew, Maci, Peyton and Maddox. A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday April 30 2019 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Mother of God Church in Covington, KY. Burial will in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019