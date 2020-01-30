|
|
John Breidenstein
Sharonville - Age 83. Passed away on January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois (nee Geise) Breidenstein. Devoted father of James (Ewa) Breidenstein, Thomas (Melissa) Breidenstein, Linda (Jim) Brogan, and Lisa (Bill) Worpenberg. Grandfather of 14. Great-grandfather of 1. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 10-11:30 am. Mass of Eternal Rest will immediately follow the visitation at 12 noon at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Church. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020