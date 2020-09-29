1/1
John "Jack" Brockman
John "Jack" Brockman

Elsmere - John "Jack" Brockman, 93, of Elsmere, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas.

Jack retired from RA Jones where he worked as a machine assembler. He was a member of Kentucky Education Television and he enjoyed music, reading, golfing, but most importantly, he enjoyed being a family man.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Brockman; son, Mark Brockman; and daughter, Lisa Vickers.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Brockman; grandson, Zachary (Gloria) Vickers; son-in-law, Raymond Vickers; and great-granddaughter, Luna Rose Vickers.

Visitation for Jack will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:00AM at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10:00AM at the church. Burial at St. John Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and Kentucky Education Television 600 Cooper Dr. Lexington, KY 40502. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
