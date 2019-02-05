Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
Gulfport - John Roy Byrd, age 81, passed on January 31, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. Loving husband of the late Joan P. Byrd, father of Stan Byrd, Joni Mills (Dave), Lisa Haynes (Bryan), Jeff Byrd, Chuck Byrd (Betsy Young), Lori Byrd, Linda Byrd, Dave Hohmeister (Tammy Kern), Donna Ruryk (Doug) and the late Debbie Hohmeister, grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 11. He also leaves his first wife Jean Byrd, siblings Elden and Delores and a dear friend Arbline Taylor. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service following at 11AM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019
