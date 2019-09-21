|
John C. Evans
Cocoa Beach, FL - John C. Evans, better known as J.C., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida at the age of 88. J.C. is survived by his children, John (Sue), Leigh (Evans) Gibson (Jim), Suzanne (Evans) Lipps (Dennis). He was a proud grandfather to Kayla (Evans) Lupidi (John), Lindsey Evans, Emily Evans, Danielle Evans, Jay Gibson, Tyler Lipps, and Max Evans. He was also great-grandfather to Michael Calvin Lupidi. J.C. was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Barbara H. Evans; son, Douglas Burton Evans; and granddaughters, Rachel Myers Gibson and Elizabeth Noreen Lipps.
Born on November 28, 1930 and raised in the Cincinnati area, J.C. grew up in the family business, Gold Medal Products Company. He started there as a teen, unloading 100-pound bags of corn. And he joked that he only weighed 130 pounds at the time. He graduated from Norwood High School in 1949 and continued his education, graduating from the University of Cincinnati in 1954. J.C. also completed a two-year tour of duty with the Army's Counterintelligence Corp in Europe. After which, he returned to Gold Medal to develop a successful career in sales and management. He was a pioneer in the concession industry and progressed through the ranks, ultimately earning the position of Chairman.
Known for his direct, no-nonsense style of leadership, J.C. was a prime example of a solid work ethic. Under his tenure, Gold Medal saw years of innovation, prosperous growth, and profitability. J.C. was well-known and well-respected throughout the concession industry. He developed many relationships with colleagues through his involvement with National Association of Concessionaires, the Outdoor Amusement Business Association, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, and the Gibtown Showmen's Club. Throughout his career, he earned multiple awards. He was the first to be awarded the OABA's Pioneer Award. He was also honored with both the NAC Bert Nathan Memorial Award and the Mickey Warner Award.
At home, J.C. had a passion for gardening and canning. He was also a lover of Dixieland jazz music. He enjoyed his social life, frequently getting together with friends and family.
A memorial service will be held on October 19, 2019 at noon at Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 21, 2019